Neo Ivy Capital Management Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 61.7% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

