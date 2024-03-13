Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $27,335,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.18.

MAA opened at $132.33 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.01.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

