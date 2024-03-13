Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $481,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,096 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.11. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Fluor’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

