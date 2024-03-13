Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $542,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

NYSE IQV opened at $259.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.62 and a 200-day moving average of $215.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

