Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $481,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tapestry by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,141,621 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after buying an additional 183,003 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Tapestry by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,902 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,061,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.