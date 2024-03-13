Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $481,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tapestry by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,141,621 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 183,003 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Tapestry by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,902 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,061,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

