Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $475.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $131,134.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,505,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $131,134.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,505,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,258,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,994 shares of company stock valued at $320,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nerdy by 192,744.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,259,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nerdy by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nerdy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 903,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Nerdy by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

