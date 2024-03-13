NETSTREIT Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

NETSTREIT has raised its dividend by an average of 59.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 282.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.09, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

NTST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas cut NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.34.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

