NETSTREIT Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

NETSTREIT has raised its dividend by an average of 59.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 282.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NTST stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.09, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,642,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

