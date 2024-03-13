New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 5.6% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 1,846,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,513,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. National Bank Financial restated a "sector perform spec overwgt" rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded New Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.50.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

