NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $250.00. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NICE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

NICE opened at $241.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.12. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NICE by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

