NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,844,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.09% of NIKE worth $10,312,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.73. 3,075,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average of $103.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.