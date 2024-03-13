NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Short Interest Update

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the February 14th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NKT A/S Trading Up 0.5 %
NKT A/S stock opened at 70.27 on Wednesday. NKT A/S has a twelve month low of 67.15 and a twelve month high of 70.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of 69.93 and a 200-day moving average of 58.33.
About NKT A/S
