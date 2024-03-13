NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

NL Industries stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $309.58 million, a P/E ratio of -158.46 and a beta of 0.63. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -799.80%.

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

NL Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 128.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.