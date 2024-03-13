NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NL Industries Trading Up 1.4 %
NL Industries stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $309.58 million, a P/E ratio of -158.46 and a beta of 0.63. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $6.70.
NL Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -799.80%.
Institutional Trading of NL Industries
NL Industries Company Profile
NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NL Industries
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.