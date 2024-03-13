Northland Capmk Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $269.43 million, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $148.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 840.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 144,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 128,944 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 196,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

