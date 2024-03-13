Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,345 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 4.6% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.53. 5,268,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,450,758. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The firm has a market cap of $599.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

