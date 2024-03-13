NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $43.40 million and $6.74 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NULS

NULS launched on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 126,494,670 coins and its circulating supply is 105,801,113 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

