Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE JCE opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
