Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JCE opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

