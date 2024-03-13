Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of JQC opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
