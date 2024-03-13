Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPC opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $7.36.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jack Evans sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,626.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,722.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jack Evans sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,626.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,520,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 449.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 950,972 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 81.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 409,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 511,928 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

