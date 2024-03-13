Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JRS opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 172.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 21,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 122.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.