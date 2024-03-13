Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE JRS opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
