Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

