Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
