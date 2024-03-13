Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the February 14th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,215,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 423,061 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 622,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 394,392 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 418.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 344,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 278,267 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,471,000.

Shares of NBB stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

