nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.40.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.3 %

NVT opened at $69.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 73.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 150.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 33,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

