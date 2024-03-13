NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lessened by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22,287 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 13.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,774 shares of company stock worth $74,815,848. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $15.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $903.80. 42,637,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,936,957. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $682.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $233.60 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.