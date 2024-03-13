NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NVR were worth $28,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR traded up $90.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7,813.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,447. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7,318.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,586.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $7,825.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

