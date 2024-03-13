Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

