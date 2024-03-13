Oak Grove Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.39. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4797 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

