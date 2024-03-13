Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 301,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 670,497 shares.The stock last traded at $44.48 and had previously closed at $46.12.

ODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,503,000.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

