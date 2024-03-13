OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

OFS Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OFS Capital has a payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.5%.

Shares of OFS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. 4,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,118. The company has a market cap of $140.03 million, a PE ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 1.76. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in OFS Capital by 40.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in OFS Capital by 204.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

