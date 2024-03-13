OFS Capital Co. (OFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

OFS Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. OFS Capital has a payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.5%.

OFS Capital Price Performance

OFS stock remained flat at $10.40 during trading on Wednesday. 10,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,150. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 million, a P/E ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

