Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Short Interest Down 48.3% in February

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the February 14th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Onconetix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONCO opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Onconetix has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18.
About Onconetix
