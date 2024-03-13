Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Short Interest Down 48.3% in February

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the February 14th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCO opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Onconetix has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18.

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

