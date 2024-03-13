One River Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 88,500 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

One River Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,179,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of One River Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after acquiring an additional 835,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after acquiring an additional 148,842 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 732,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.