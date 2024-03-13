ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,714 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

