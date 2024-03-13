Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Short Interest Update

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the February 14th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ORGJF stock opened at C$27.00 on Wednesday. Organo has a fifty-two week low of C$26.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.84.

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan, Taiwan, China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters, as well as marine scrubber wastewater treatment systems.

