Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Short Interest Update

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the February 14th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Organo Price Performance
ORGJF stock opened at C$27.00 on Wednesday. Organo has a fifty-two week low of C$26.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.84.
