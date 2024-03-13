ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading 7.9% Higher

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.45. 73,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 516,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.04.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288 over the last three months. 5.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,629,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,767 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,468 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 454.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,417,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

