Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Orion Group Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:ORN opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $275.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 8,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Orion Group news, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 12,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 8,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,861.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $156,340 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 194.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

