Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLC stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.