Oxford Square Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $185.43 million, a PE ratio of 159.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 212,838 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 404,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 30,337 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth about $631,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.