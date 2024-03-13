Oxford Square Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $185.43 million, a PE ratio of 159.58 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Square Capital
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.