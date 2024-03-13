Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.86

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1268090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PACB. Guggenheim began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,371 shares of company stock worth $659,806. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

