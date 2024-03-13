Palladiem LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Palladiem LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 0.8% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,855 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,373,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,087,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 462,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWY stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 667,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,361. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

