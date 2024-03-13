Palladiem LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 2.4% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Palladiem LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of IXN stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. 25,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,970. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40.
iShares Global Tech ETF Profile
iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.
