Palladiem LLC Reduces Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Palladiem LLC cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.64. 207,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.65. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.64 and a 52-week high of $221.83.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,611 shares of company stock worth $14,759,884. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.