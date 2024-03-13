Palladiem LLC Sells 270 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Palladiem LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.67. 286,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,419. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.00 and a one year high of $337.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

