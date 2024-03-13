Palladiem LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Palladiem LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935,399. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27.

