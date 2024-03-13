Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

