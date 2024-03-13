Persistence (XPRT) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One Persistence token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $87.64 million and $611,338.14 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,630,993 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

