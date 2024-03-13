Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness updated its Q1 guidance to ~($0.06) EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $784.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOOF. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 13,179.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

