Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.060–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q1 guidance to ~($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.11 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 6,359,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,781. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

