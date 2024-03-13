Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PBR. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.15.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 3.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PBR opened at $15.05 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,559,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 790,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 69,336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $404,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 205,951 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.